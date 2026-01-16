Miller leads SMU against No. 16 Virginia after 24-point outing

Virginia Cavaliers (15-2, 4-1 ACC) at SMU Mustangs (13-4, 2-2 ACC) Dallas; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: SMU hosts…

Virginia Cavaliers (15-2, 4-1 ACC) at SMU Mustangs (13-4, 2-2 ACC)

Dallas; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SMU hosts No. 16 Virginia after Kevin Miller scored 24 points in SMU’s 77-76 win against the Virginia Tech Hokies.

The Mustangs have gone 11-0 in home games. SMU has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Cavaliers are 4-1 against ACC opponents. Virginia is 12-1 in games decided by 10 points or more.

SMU averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Virginia gives up. Virginia has shot at a 47.7% rate from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points higher than the 42.8% shooting opponents of SMU have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miller is averaging 20.8 points, 7.1 assists and 2.1 steals for the Mustangs. Jaron Pierre Jr. is averaging 16.9 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 46.1% over the last 10 games.

Johann Grunloh is averaging 8.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.6 blocks for the Cavaliers. Malik Thomas is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 6-4, averaging 85.4 points, 34.2 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points per game.

Cavaliers: 9-1, averaging 82.7 points, 37.6 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

