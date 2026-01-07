Miller leads No. 24 SMU against Clemson after 27-point game

SMU Mustangs (12-2, 1-0 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (12-3, 2-0 ACC) Clemson, South Carolina; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

SMU Mustangs (12-2, 1-0 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (12-3, 2-0 ACC)

Clemson, South Carolina; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -4.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 SMU plays Clemson after Kevin Miller scored 27 points in SMU’s 97-83 win over the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Tigers are 7-0 in home games. Clemson ranks second in the ACC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 65.7 points while holding opponents to 40.0% shooting.

The Mustangs are 1-0 in ACC play. SMU ranks seventh in the ACC with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Samet Yigitoglu averaging 3.4.

Clemson’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game SMU gives up. SMU averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Clemson allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jestin Porter averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 11.1 points while shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc. RJ Godfrey is shooting 63.2% and averaging 12.1 points over the past 10 games.

Miller is averaging 20.4 points, 7.4 assists and 2.1 steals for the Mustangs. Jaron Pierre Jr. is averaging 18.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 75.0 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Mustangs: 8-2, averaging 92.7 points, 36.0 rebounds, 20.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.