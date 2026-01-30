Miller leads Montana State against Portland State after 25-point outing

Montana State Bobcats (13-9, 7-2 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (13-6, 7-1 Big Sky) Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

Montana State Bobcats (13-9, 7-2 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (13-6, 7-1 Big Sky)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State faces Portland State after Jed Miller scored 25 points in Montana State’s 83-80 loss to the Sacramento State Hornets.

The Vikings have gone 7-2 in home games. Portland State scores 78.9 points while outscoring opponents by 8.5 points per game.

The Bobcats are 7-2 against Big Sky opponents. Montana State has a 2-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Portland State’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Montana State allows. Montana State has shot at a 46.9% rate from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points greater than the 41.1% shooting opponents of Portland State have averaged.

The Vikings and Bobcats meet Saturday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terri Miller Jr. is shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Vikings, while averaging 19.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, four assists and 1.6 steals. Jaylin Henderson is shooting 41.6% and averaging 17.7 points over the past 10 games.

Jed Miller is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Bobcats. Christian King is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 7-3, averaging 75.1 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 81.0 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.