Miller leads Montana State against Northern Arizona after 24-point game

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-8, 0-1 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (7-7, 1-0 Big Sky)

Bozeman, Montana; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -9.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State hosts Northern Arizona after Jed Miller scored 24 points in Montana State’s 89-75 victory against the Northern Colorado Bears.

The Bobcats have gone 4-1 at home. Montana State is 3-5 against opponents with a winning record.

The Lumberjacks are 0-1 in Big Sky play. Northern Arizona has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Montana State makes 47.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than Northern Arizona has allowed to its opponents (44.7%). Northern Arizona averages 74.4 points per game, 4.8 more than the 69.6 Montana State allows to opponents.

The Bobcats and Lumberjacks face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrick McMahon is shooting 48.3% and averaging 14.4 points for the Bobcats. Davian Brown is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

Zack Davidson is shooting 61.7% and averaging 14.6 points for the Lumberjacks. Ryan Abelman is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 78.1 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 4-6, averaging 72.6 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.