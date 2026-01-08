Miller leads Montana State against Eastern Washington after 22-point game

Montana State Bobcats (8-7, 2-0 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (2-12, 0-1 Big Sky) Cheney, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

Montana State Bobcats (8-7, 2-0 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (2-12, 0-1 Big Sky)

Cheney, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -2.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State plays Eastern Washington after Jed Miller scored 22 points in Montana State’s 77-68 win over the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

The Eagles are 2-1 on their home court. Eastern Washington is 2-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bobcats have gone 2-0 against Big Sky opponents. Montana State has a 3-5 record against opponents over .500.

Eastern Washington makes 46.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than Montana State has allowed to its opponents (43.7%). Montana State averages 79.4 points per game, 7.0 fewer points than the 86.4 Eastern Washington allows.

The Eagles and Bobcats meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Moses is averaging 16.9 points and 3.9 assists for the Eagles. Kiree Huie is averaging 13.5 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Miller averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 13.1 points while shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc. Patrick McMahon is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 2-8, averaging 79.1 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.3 points per game.

Bobcats: 7-3, averaging 80.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.