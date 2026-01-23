Miller leads Lipscomb against FGCU after 20-point game

Lipscomb Bisons (6-12, 3-4 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (9-9, 5-2 ASUN) Fort Myers, Florida; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST…

Lipscomb Bisons (6-12, 3-4 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (9-9, 5-2 ASUN)

Fort Myers, Florida; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb visits FGCU after McKayla Miller scored 20 points in Lipscomb’s 66-60 loss to the Stetson Hatters.

The Eagles have gone 4-5 in home games. FGCU is 5-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.5 turnovers per game.

The Bisons are 3-4 in ASUN play. Lipscomb allows 64.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.4 points per game.

FGCU’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Lipscomb gives up. Lipscomb has shot at a 38.8% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points greater than the 38.0% shooting opponents of FGCU have averaged.

The Eagles and Bisons face off Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anasia Staton is averaging 10.6 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Eagles. Sinai Douglas is averaging 10.8 points and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games.

Molly Heard is averaging 13.2 points and 2.3 steals for the Bisons. Miller is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 63.0 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.3 points per game.

Bisons: 4-6, averaging 57.3 points, 31.6 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

