Miller and Montana State host Northern Arizona

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-8, 0-1 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (7-7, 1-0 Big Sky) Bozeman, Montana; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-8, 0-1 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (7-7, 1-0 Big Sky)

Bozeman, Montana; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State hosts Northern Arizona after Jed Miller scored 24 points in Montana State’s 89-75 win over the Northern Colorado Bears.

The Bobcats are 4-1 in home games. Montana State is 3-5 against opponents over .500.

The Lumberjacks are 0-1 in conference games. Northern Arizona is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Montana State averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 8.2 per game Northern Arizona gives up. Northern Arizona averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Montana State allows.

The Bobcats and Lumberjacks match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miller averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc. Patrick McMahon is shooting 44.7% and averaging 14.0 points over the past 10 games.

Ryan Abelman is averaging 12.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Lumberjacks. Zack Davidson is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 78.1 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 4-6, averaging 72.6 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.