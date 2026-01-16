Miller and Montana State host Montana

Montana Grizzlies (9-8, 3-1 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (9-8, 3-1 Big Sky) Bozeman, Montana; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST…

Montana Grizzlies (9-8, 3-1 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (9-8, 3-1 Big Sky)

Bozeman, Montana; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State hosts Montana after Jed Miller scored 20 points in Montana State’s 92-89 loss to the Idaho Vandals.

The Bobcats have gone 5-1 at home. Montana State ranks eighth in the Big Sky in rebounding averaging 30.7 rebounds. Miller leads the Bobcats with 5.0 boards.

The Grizzlies are 3-1 against Big Sky opponents. Montana is 2-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.6 turnovers per game.

Montana State scores 79.3 points, 5.5 more per game than the 73.8 Montana gives up. Montana averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Montana State allows.

The Bobcats and Grizzlies match up Saturday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrick McMahon is averaging 14.6 points for the Bobcats. Miller is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

Money Williams is averaging 19.5 points and 5.6 assists for the Grizzlies. Tyler Thompson is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 78.7 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 77.9 points, 30.4 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

