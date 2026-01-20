Millender’s three-point play in final seconds lifts No. 21 Georgia past Missouri 74-72

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Marcus “Smurf” Millender scored 18 points and converted a go-ahead three-point play with 5.5 seconds left…

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Marcus “Smurf” Millender scored 18 points and converted a go-ahead three-point play with 5.5 seconds left to lift No. 21 Georgia to a 74-72 victory over Missouri on Tuesday night.

Jeremiah Wilkinson had 14 points and Kannon Catchings added 12 for the Bulldogs (16-3, 4-2 Southeastern Conference), who were held to a season low in scoring. Georgia entered leading the country with an average of 96 points per game.

Mark Mitchell scored 18 points and Jayden Stone had 13 points, eight rebounds and six assists for Missouri (13-6, 3-3), which lost at home for the first time this season.

Jacob Crews hit an off-balance 3-pointer with 21 seconds remaining to give Missouri a 72-71 lead. The 5-foot-11 Millender then drove to the basket, absorbed contact and fell to the floor as his layup bounced on the rim and dropped.

Millender, who has come off the bench in all 19 of his appearances this season, scored 15 points in the second half.

Crews missed a deep, contested 3-pointer at the buzzer. He finished with 11 points.

Georgia led 29-26 at halftime after converting 11 of 31 (35.5%) of its shots from the field. The Bulldogs shot 36.9% for the game.

Up next

Georgia: At Texas on Saturday.

Missouri: Hosts Oklahoma on Saturday.

