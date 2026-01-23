Miles leads No. 9 TCU against UCF after 24-point game

TCU Horned Frogs (18-2, 6-1 Big 12) at UCF Knights (10-9, 2-6 Big 12) Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

TCU Horned Frogs (18-2, 6-1 Big 12) at UCF Knights (10-9, 2-6 Big 12)

Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 TCU plays UCF after Olivia Miles scored 24 points in TCU’s 71-69 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Knights have gone 7-5 at home. UCF averages 66.1 points and has outscored opponents by 4.0 points per game.

The Horned Frogs have gone 6-1 against Big 12 opponents. TCU is seventh in college basketball with 19.4 assists per game led by Miles averaging 7.3.

UCF averages 66.1 points, 12.7 more per game than the 53.4 TCU gives up. TCU averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.6 more made shots on average than the 4.9 per game UCF allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leah Harmon is scoring 16.1 points per game with 2.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Knights. Khyala Ngodu is averaging 9.6 points and 6.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Marta Suarez averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Horned Frogs, scoring 15.9 points while shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc. Miles is shooting 49.3% and averaging 20.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 4-6, averaging 60.9 points, 30.1 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 8-2, averaging 76.8 points, 37.0 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.