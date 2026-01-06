Miles leads No. 13 TCU against Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State Cowgirls (13-3, 2-1 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (14-1, 2-1 Big 12) Fort Worth, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30…

Oklahoma State Cowgirls (13-3, 2-1 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (14-1, 2-1 Big 12)

Fort Worth, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 TCU faces Oklahoma State after Olivia Miles scored 31 points in TCU’s 87-77 loss to the Utah Utes.

The Horned Frogs are 10-0 in home games. TCU leads the Big 12 in rebounding, averaging 40.4 boards. Clara Silva leads the Horned Frogs with 7.9 rebounds.

The Cowgirls have gone 2-1 against Big 12 opponents. Oklahoma State has an 11-1 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

TCU averages 85.8 points, 25.2 more per game than the 60.6 Oklahoma State gives up. Oklahoma State averages 39.5 more points per game (91.4) than TCU gives up to opponents (51.9).

The Horned Frogs and Cowgirls face off Wednesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marta Suarez averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Horned Frogs, scoring 18.6 points while shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc. Miles is shooting 54.0% and averaging 20.1 points over the past 10 games.

Micah Gray is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 1.9 rebounds for the Cowgirls. Haleigh Timmer is averaging 15.4 points and 3.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 9-1, averaging 84.6 points, 39.9 rebounds, 20.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.9 points per game.

Cowgirls: 8-2, averaging 86.7 points, 34.5 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

