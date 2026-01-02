Middleton and UT Martin host Eastern Illinois

Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-13, 0-3 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (6-6, 2-1 OVC) Martin, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-13, 0-3 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (6-6, 2-1 OVC)

Martin, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin hosts Eastern Illinois after Sidni Middleton scored 25 points in UT Martin’s 86-78 victory against the Western Illinois Leathernecks.

The Skyhawks are 4-1 on their home court. UT Martin averages 69.8 points and has outscored opponents by 5.1 points per game.

The Panthers are 0-3 against OVC opponents. Eastern Illinois ranks ninth in the OVC with 10.9 assists per game led by Ava Stoller averaging 3.0.

UT Martin is shooting 42.0% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points lower than the 44.6% Eastern Illinois allows to opponents. Eastern Illinois averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game UT Martin gives up.

The Skyhawks and Panthers meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kenley McCarn is shooting 45.5% and averaging 15.4 points for the Skyhawks. Zy Thompson is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

Stoller is shooting 35.4% and averaging 12.3 points for the Panthers. Charita Lewis is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 6-4, averaging 72.3 points, 35.2 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 11.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Panthers: 1-9, averaging 54.2 points, 29.2 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 33.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.