Middle Tennessee visits Louisiana Tech after Bradley’s 31-point showing

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (9-7, 4-0 CUSA) at Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (9-5, 2-1 CUSA) Ruston, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m.…

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (9-7, 4-0 CUSA) at Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (9-5, 2-1 CUSA)

Ruston, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech hosts Middle Tennessee after Paris Bradley scored 31 points in Louisiana Tech’s 86-72 victory against the Liberty Lady Flames.

The Lady Techsters are 7-1 in home games. Louisiana Tech is fourth in the CUSA with 12.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Jordan Marshall averaging 3.9.

The Blue Raiders are 4-0 in CUSA play. Middle Tennessee is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Louisiana Tech averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 5.4 per game Middle Tennessee allows. Middle Tennessee averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Louisiana Tech allows.

The Lady Techsters and Blue Raiders meet Thursday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bradley is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Lady Techsters. Jianna Morris is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Savannah Davis averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Raiders, scoring 9.3 points while shooting 31.1% from beyond the arc. Blair Baugus is averaging 14 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.4 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Techsters: 7-3, averaging 73.8 points, 32.7 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Blue Raiders: 6-4, averaging 63.2 points, 32.9 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.