Middle Tennessee hosts Western Kentucky following Alston’s 20-point game

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (11-10, 4-6 CUSA) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (11-9, 5-4 CUSA)

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee hosts Western Kentucky after Torey Alston scored 20 points in Middle Tennessee’s 81-65 loss to the Liberty Flames.

The Blue Raiders are 8-2 in home games. Middle Tennessee has a 5-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Hilltoppers are 4-6 in CUSA play. Western Kentucky has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Middle Tennessee makes 44.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than Western Kentucky has allowed to its opponents (42.1%). Western Kentucky’s 40.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points lower than Middle Tennessee has allowed to its opponents (43.2%).

The Blue Raiders and Hilltoppers square off Saturday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jahvin Carter is averaging 11.7 points and 3.6 assists for the Blue Raiders. Kamari Lands is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

Teagan Moore is scoring 17.2 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Hilltoppers. Ryan Myers is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Raiders: 5-5, averaging 70.0 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Hilltoppers: 4-6, averaging 71.5 points, 35.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

