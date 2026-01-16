Middle Tennessee faces Sam Houston for conference matchup

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (9-8, 4-1 CUSA) at Sam Houston Bearkats (11-4, 4-0 CUSA) Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (9-8, 4-1 CUSA) at Sam Houston Bearkats (11-4, 4-0 CUSA)

Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CUSA foes Sam Houston and Middle Tennessee square off on Saturday.

The Bearkats are 7-1 on their home court. Sam Houston averages 65.8 points while outscoring opponents by 10.9 points per game.

The Blue Raiders have gone 4-1 against CUSA opponents. Middle Tennessee is second in the CUSA allowing 59.1 points while holding opponents to 38.8% shooting.

Sam Houston’s average of 3.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Middle Tennessee allows. Middle Tennessee averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 4.3 per game Sam Houston allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fanta Kone is averaging 12.8 points, 4.9 assists and 3.6 steals for the Bearkats. Deborah Ogayemi is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

Blair Baugus is averaging 12.7 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.4 steals for the Blue Raiders. Savannah Davis is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearkats: 7-3, averaging 67.1 points, 32.0 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 15.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.9 points per game.

Blue Raiders: 6-4, averaging 63.3 points, 33.6 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.5 points.

