Middle Tennessee faces Jacksonville State after Alston’s 22-point showing

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (11-7, 5-2 CUSA) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (9-9, 4-3 CUSA) Jacksonville, Alabama; Friday, 7 p.m. EST…

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (11-7, 5-2 CUSA) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (9-9, 4-3 CUSA)

Jacksonville, Alabama; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Raiders -1.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee takes on Jacksonville State after Torey Alston scored 22 points in Middle Tennessee’s 90-87 overtime victory over the Missouri State Bears.

The Gamecocks have gone 7-4 in home games. Jacksonville State has a 4-3 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Blue Raiders have gone 5-2 against CUSA opponents. Middle Tennessee ranks fifth in the CUSA shooting 35.6% from 3-point range.

Jacksonville State averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 5.7 per game Middle Tennessee allows. Middle Tennessee averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Jacksonville State allows.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaye Nash is averaging four points and 4.1 assists for the Gamecocks. Mostapha El Moutaouakkil is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games.

Alston is averaging 12.4 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Blue Raiders. Kamari Lands is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 5-5, averaging 70.6 points, 28.3 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Blue Raiders: 6-4, averaging 70.7 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.