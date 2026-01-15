Michael Houge puts up 19 in Oakland’s 73-60 victory over Milwaukee

MILWUAKEE (AP) — Michael Houge had 19 points in Oakland’s 73-60 victory over Milwaukee on Thursday. Houge also contributed seven…

MILWUAKEE (AP) — Michael Houge had 19 points in Oakland’s 73-60 victory over Milwaukee on Thursday.

Houge also contributed seven rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies (10-9, 6-2 Horizon League). Brody Robinson added 17 points while shooting 2 for 7 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 12 of 14 from the free-throw line while they also had three steals. Isaac Garrett finished with 13 points, while adding 12 rebounds. Tuburu Naivalurua had 10 rebounds and four points.

Sekou Konneh finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds off the bench for the Panthers (8-11, 4-4). Aaron Franklin added 13 points, 13 rebounds and three steals for Milwaukee. Josh Dixon finished with 11 points.

