Micah Simpsom scores 25 as Alabama State tops Mississippi Valley State 89-69 in SWAC opener

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Micah Simpsom scored 25 points and Alabama State beat Mississippi Valley State 89-69 on Saturday night in a Southwestern Athletic Conference opener.

Simpsom shot 7 for 14 (5 for 9 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Hornets (4-10, 1-0). Asjon Anderson scored 24 points and added six assists and four steals. R’Chaun King had 12 points to help the Hornets snap a seven-game losing streak.

Lamont Sams finished with 22 points and eight rebounds in a 13th straight loss for the Delta Devils (1-14, 0-1). Michael James added 13 points, six rebounds and five assists. Patrick Punch scored 11.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

