Miami (Ohio) beats Central Michigan 100-61

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Brant Byers scored 24 points to help Miami (Ohio) defeat Central Michigan 100-61 on Tuesday.

Byers shot 6 of 9 from the field, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 9 for 10 from the line for the RedHawks (18-0, 6-0 Mid-American Conference). Justin Kirby scored 17 points and added six rebounds. Luke Skaljac had 13 points and shot 5 for 7, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc.

Nathan Claerbaut finished with 16 points for the Chippewas (5-13, 1-5). Central Michigan also got 11 points and eight rebounds from Keenan Garner. Tamario Adley also put up 11 points and six rebounds.

Miami took the lead with 15:35 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Byers led his team in scoring with 16 points in the first half to help put them up 49-35 at the break. Miami extended its lead to 100-59 during the second half, fueled by a 19-2 scoring run. Trey Perry scored a team-high eight points in the second half as his team closed out the win.

