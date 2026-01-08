Miami (OH) visits Toledo following Atlason’s 21-point game

Miami (OH) RedHawks (16-0, 4-0 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (9-6, 3-0 MAC) Toledo, Ohio; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Miami (OH) RedHawks (16-0, 4-0 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (9-6, 3-0 MAC)

Toledo, Ohio; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) plays Toledo after Almar Atlason scored 21 points in Miami (OH)’s 87-76 win over the Western Michigan Broncos.

The Rockets are 5-2 in home games. Toledo averages 82.1 points while outscoring opponents by 5.4 points per game.

The RedHawks are 4-0 in conference play. Miami (OH) is 11-0 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Toledo scores 82.1 points, 9.8 more per game than the 72.3 Miami (OH) gives up. Miami (OH) averages 11.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 more made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Toledo gives up.

The Rockets and RedHawks face off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sonny Wilson is scoring 16.8 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Rockets. Leroy Blyden Jr. is averaging 15.1 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 42.0% over the past 10 games.

Peter Suder is averaging 12.4 points and 4.3 assists for the RedHawks. Brant Byers is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 6-4, averaging 82.2 points, 33.8 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

RedHawks: 10-0, averaging 93.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 53.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

