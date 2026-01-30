Miami (OH) puts home win streak on the line against Ohio

Ohio Bobcats (12-7, 6-3 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (17-4, 9-0 MAC) Oxford, Ohio; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Ohio Bobcats (12-7, 6-3 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (17-4, 9-0 MAC)

Oxford, Ohio; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) hosts Ohio looking to extend its eight-game home winning streak.

The RedHawks have gone 8-0 in home games. Miami (OH) has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bobcats are 6-3 against MAC opponents. Ohio ranks third in the MAC shooting 32.4% from 3-point range.

Miami (OH)’s average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Ohio allows. Ohio averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.7 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Miami (OH) allows.

The RedHawks and Bobcats meet Saturday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amber Tretter is averaging 14.1 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the RedHawks. Ilse de Vries is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Bailey Tabeling averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 13.5 points while shooting 30.7% from beyond the arc. Bella Ranallo is averaging 13.2 points and 2.5 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: RedHawks: 10-0, averaging 68.6 points, 26.7 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 11.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.5 points per game.

Bobcats: 7-3, averaging 77.9 points, 27.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 12.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

