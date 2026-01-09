Miami (OH) plays Akron on 4-game win streak

Miami (OH) RedHawks (11-4, 3-0 MAC) at Akron Zips (3-12, 0-3 MAC) Akron, Ohio; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Miami (OH) RedHawks (11-4, 3-0 MAC) at Akron Zips (3-12, 0-3 MAC)

Akron, Ohio; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) will attempt to keep its four-game win streak alive when the RedHawks take on Akron.

The Zips have gone 2-4 in home games. Akron allows 74.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.6 points per game.

The RedHawks are 3-0 against MAC opponents. Miami (OH) scores 71.5 points and has outscored opponents by 11.9 points per game.

Akron averages 70.3 points, 10.7 more per game than the 59.6 Miami (OH) gives up. Miami (OH) averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Akron allows.

The Zips and RedHawks square off Saturday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Izzy Callaway averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Zips, scoring 8.1 points while shooting 45.6% from beyond the arc. Shaena Brew is shooting 46.2% and averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games.

Amber Tretter is scoring 14.0 points per game with 8.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the RedHawks. Tamar Singer is averaging 12.2 points, 7.8 assists and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 3-7, averaging 72.3 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

RedHawks: 7-3, averaging 67.6 points, 28.1 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points.

