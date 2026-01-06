Miami (OH) hosts Western Michigan following Williams’ 20-point game

Western Michigan Broncos (6-8, 0-2 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (15-0, 3-0 MAC) Oxford, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Western Michigan Broncos (6-8, 0-2 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (15-0, 3-0 MAC)

Oxford, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: RedHawks -13.5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan visits Miami (OH) after Justice Williams scored 20 points in Western Michigan’s 84-79 loss to the Toledo Rockets.

The RedHawks have gone 8-0 at home. Miami (OH) is fourth in the MAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 72.0 points while holding opponents to 41.8% shooting.

The Broncos are 0-2 against MAC opponents. Western Michigan allows 78.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.9 points per game.

Miami (OH) makes 53.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.8 percentage points higher than Western Michigan has allowed to its opponents (43.8%). Western Michigan averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Miami (OH) gives up.

The RedHawks and Broncos meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brant Byers averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the RedHawks, scoring 15.4 points while shooting 44.2% from beyond the arc. Almar Atlason is shooting 50.0% and averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

Jalen Griffith is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, while averaging 15.5 points and 4.5 assists. Jayden Brewer is averaging 11.6 points and seven rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: RedHawks: 10-0, averaging 92.6 points, 32.9 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 53.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Broncos: 4-6, averaging 74.0 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.