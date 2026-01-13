Miami (OH) hosts Brooks and Central Michigan

Central Michigan Chippewas (5-12, 1-4 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (17-0, 5-0 MAC) Oxford, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Central Michigan Chippewas (5-12, 1-4 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (17-0, 5-0 MAC)

Oxford, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: RedHawks -16.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan visits Miami (OH) after Phat Phat Brooks scored 20 points in Central Michigan’s 87-85 win over the Kent State Golden Flashes.

The RedHawks are 9-0 on their home court. Miami (OH) averages 10.6 turnovers per game and is 12-0 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Chippewas have gone 1-4 against MAC opponents. Central Michigan has a 4-9 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Miami (OH) makes 53.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.2 percentage points higher than Central Michigan has allowed to its opponents (46.2%). Central Michigan averages 72.8 points per game, 0.5 more than the 72.3 Miami (OH) gives up to opponents.

The RedHawks and Chippewas meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brant Byers is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the RedHawks. Almar Atlason is averaging 12.7 points and 3.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Logan McIntire averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Chippewas, scoring 7.9 points while shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc. Nathan Claerbaut is averaging 13.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and two blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: RedHawks: 10-0, averaging 90.9 points, 31.9 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 53.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Chippewas: 2-8, averaging 70.6 points, 27.4 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

