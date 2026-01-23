Miami (FL) visits Syracuse for conference showdown

Miami Hurricanes (15-4, 4-2 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (12-7, 3-3 ACC) Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Miami Hurricanes (15-4, 4-2 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (12-7, 3-3 ACC)

Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Malik Reneau and Miami (FL) visit William Kyle III and Syracuse in ACC action Saturday.

The Orange have gone 9-3 at home. Syracuse is 4-6 against opponents over .500.

The Hurricanes are 4-2 in ACC play. Miami (FL) ranks third in the ACC with 17.5 assists per game led by Tre Donaldson averaging 6.4.

Syracuse averages 75.6 points, 6.7 more per game than the 68.9 Miami (FL) allows. Miami (FL) averages 16.8 more points per game (84.9) than Syracuse allows (68.1).

The Orange and Hurricanes meet Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: JJ Starling is scoring 11.4 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Orange. Nate Kingz is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Reneau is scoring 19.6 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Hurricanes. Donaldson is averaging 16.7 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 43.6% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orange: 6-4, averaging 78.0 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Hurricanes: 8-2, averaging 84.6 points, 34.0 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

