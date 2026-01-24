Miami (FL) visits SMU following Kimpson’s 21-point game

Miami Hurricanes (11-8, 3-5 ACC) at SMU Mustangs (8-12, 1-7 ACC) Dallas; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL)…

Miami Hurricanes (11-8, 3-5 ACC) at SMU Mustangs (8-12, 1-7 ACC)

Dallas; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) visits SMU after Amarachi Kimpson scored 21 points in Miami (FL)’s 74-66 loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The Mustangs have gone 5-6 at home. SMU has a 0-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hurricanes have gone 3-5 against ACC opponents. Miami (FL) scores 72.6 points and has outscored opponents by 8.7 points per game.

SMU’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Miami (FL) gives up. Miami (FL) averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than SMU allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zahra King is averaging 14.6 points and 1.8 steals for the Mustangs. Paulina Paris is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games.

Gal Raviv is averaging 12.9 points, 3.7 assists and 1.6 steals for the Hurricanes. Ra Shaya Kyle is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 4-6, averaging 60.3 points, 28.1 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 10.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Hurricanes: 5-5, averaging 70.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.