Miami (FL) visits Notre Dame following Donaldson’s 27-point game

Miami Hurricanes (14-2, 3-0 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-6, 1-2 ACC) South Bend, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Miami Hurricanes (14-2, 3-0 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-6, 1-2 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -5.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) plays Notre Dame after Tre Donaldson scored 27 points in Miami (FL)’s 91-81 victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The Fighting Irish have gone 7-2 at home. Notre Dame is 1-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hurricanes are 3-0 in ACC play. Miami (FL) is sixth in the ACC with 25.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Ernest Udeh Jr. averaging 7.2.

Notre Dame’s average of 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Miami (FL) gives up. Miami (FL) averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Notre Dame allows.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Braeden Shrewsberry is shooting 44.9% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Irish, while averaging 11.5 points. Jalen Haralson is shooting 48.3% and averaging 16.1 points over the past 10 games.

Timotej Malovec averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Hurricanes, scoring 6.0 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Malik Reneau is averaging 20 points and six rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Irish: 6-4, averaging 69.7 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 3.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Hurricanes: 9-1, averaging 85.8 points, 36.1 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.