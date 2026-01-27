Miami (FL) hosts Stanford after Dent-Smith’s 20-point outing

Stanford Cardinal (14-6, 3-4 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (16-4, 5-2 ACC) Coral Gables, Florida; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Stanford Cardinal (14-6, 3-4 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (16-4, 5-2 ACC)

Coral Gables, Florida; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford plays Miami (FL) after Jeremy Dent-Smith scored 20 points in Stanford’s 78-66 loss to the California Golden Bears.

The Hurricanes are 11-1 on their home court. Miami (FL) ranks second in the ACC with 17.6 assists per game led by Tre Donaldson averaging 6.3.

The Cardinal are 3-4 in ACC play. Stanford has a 5-3 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Miami (FL) averages 85.0 points, 12.5 more per game than the 72.5 Stanford allows. Stanford scores 6.7 more points per game (76.0) than Miami (FL) allows (69.3).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malik Reneau is scoring 19.7 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Hurricanes. Donaldson is averaging 17.1 points and 3.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Ebuka Okorie is averaging 21.7 points, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Cardinal. Benny Gealer is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 8-2, averaging 84.3 points, 34.1 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Cardinal: 6-4, averaging 69.6 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

