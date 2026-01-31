Miami (FL) hosts Phelia and Syracuse

Syracuse Orange (17-4, 7-3 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (12-9, 4-6 ACC) Coral Gables, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Syracuse Orange (17-4, 7-3 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (12-9, 4-6 ACC)

Coral Gables, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse visits Miami (FL) after Laila Phelia scored 23 points in Syracuse’s 94-70 win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The Hurricanes have gone 7-5 in home games. Miami (FL) scores 72.0 points while outscoring opponents by 7.5 points per game.

The Orange are 7-3 in conference games. Syracuse ranks fourth in the ACC with 38.3 rebounds per game led by Izoje Uche averaging 9.3.

Miami (FL) averages 72.0 points, 10.9 more per game than the 61.1 Syracuse allows. Syracuse averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Miami (FL) allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ra Shaya Kyle is averaging 15.9 points and 9.9 rebounds for the Hurricanes. Amarachi Kimpson is averaging 14 points over the past 10 games.

Uche is averaging 14.6 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.8 blocks for the Orange. Sophie Burrows is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 5-5, averaging 71.0 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Orange: 7-3, averaging 77.2 points, 37.8 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 11.4 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

