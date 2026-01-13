Meyer and Wyoming host San Diego State

San Diego State Aztecs (11-4, 5-0 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (11-5, 2-3 MWC) Laramie, Wyoming; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

San Diego State Aztecs (11-4, 5-0 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (11-5, 2-3 MWC)

Laramie, Wyoming; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming takes on San Diego State after Nasir Meyer scored 27 points in Wyoming’s 92-83 loss to the Nevada Wolf Pack.

The Cowboys have gone 9-1 in home games. Wyoming averages 84.0 points and has outscored opponents by 11.3 points per game.

The Aztecs are 5-0 in MWC play. San Diego State is the MWC leader with 34.9 rebounds per game led by Miles Heide averaging 5.4.

Wyoming makes 48.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.2 percentage points higher than San Diego State has allowed to its opponents (39.8%). San Diego State has shot at a 48.1% clip from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points above the 43.9% shooting opponents of Wyoming have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leland Walker is scoring 14.5 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Cowboys. Meyer is averaging 15.9 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 55.2% over the past 10 games.

Reese Dixon-Waters is shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Aztecs, while averaging 11.1 points. BJ Davis is shooting 43.0% and averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 6-4, averaging 83.6 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Aztecs: 8-2, averaging 82.9 points, 36.6 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.