Metheny’s 19 lead Liberty past Western Kentucky 76-69

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Kaden Metheny had 19 points in Liberty’s 76-69 win against Western Kentucky on Wednesday.

Metheny also had five rebounds and six assists for the Flames (16-3, 8-0 Conference USA). JJ Harper shot 4 for 6 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line to add 16 points. Brett Decker Jr. went 5 of 9 from the field (4 for 7 from 3-point range) to finish with 15 points. It was the 10th win in a row for the Flames.

Teagan Moore led the way for the Hilltoppers (11-8, 4-4) with 19 points and two steals. Grant Newell added 16 points for Western Kentucky. Ryan Myers had 14 points.

Liberty opened the game on a 15-2 run. Led by nine first-half points from Metheny, Liberty carried a 35-32 lead into the break. Liberty took the lead for good with 16:38 left in the second half on a 3-pointer from Decker to make it a 39-37 game.

