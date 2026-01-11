Merrimack Warriors play the Saint Peter’s Peacocks, seek 5th straight win

Merrimack Warriors (10-7, 6-0 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (7-6, 4-1 MAAC) Jersey City, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST…

Merrimack Warriors (10-7, 6-0 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (7-6, 4-1 MAAC)

Jersey City, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Peacocks -2.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack will look to keep its four-game win streak intact when the Warriors take on Saint Peter’s.

The Peacocks are 6-1 in home games. Saint Peter’s is seventh in the MAAC scoring 71.6 points while shooting 39.3% from the field.

The Warriors are 6-0 against MAAC opponents. Merrimack gives up 70.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.9 points per game.

Saint Peter’s scores 71.6 points per game, 1.1 more points than the 70.5 Merrimack gives up. Merrimack averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Saint Peter’s allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Eaton is averaging 10.4 points and four assists for the Peacocks. Brent Bland is averaging 13.7 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 38.9% over the last 10 games.

Kevair Kennedy is averaging 16.1 points, four assists and 1.5 steals for the Warriors. Ernest Shelton is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Peacocks: 6-4, averaging 72.7 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 11.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Warriors: 8-2, averaging 67.5 points, 22.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

