Merrimack visits Siena for conference showdown

Merrimack Warriors (7-7, 4-1 MAAC) at Siena Saints (6-8, 4-1 MAAC) Loudonville, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

BOTTOM LINE: Francesca Schiro and Siena host Madison Roman and Merrimack in MAAC play Saturday.

The Saints are 3-3 in home games. Siena is 2-7 against opponents over .500.

The Warriors are 4-1 in MAAC play. Merrimack is 3-5 against opponents over .500.

Siena is shooting 37.8% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 39.0% Merrimack allows to opponents. Merrimack averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game Siena gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Schiro is shooting 45.3% and averaging 15.9 points for the Saints. Nicole Melious is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

Lydia Melaschenko is shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Warriors, while averaging 10.8 points. Oralye Kiefer is shooting 42.7% and averaging 11.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saints: 6-4, averaging 72.6 points, 37.9 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 12.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points per game.

Warriors: 5-5, averaging 64.8 points, 34.9 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

