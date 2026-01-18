Merrimack plays Marist following Kennedy’s 23-point performance

Merrimack Warriors (11-8, 7-1 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (12-5, 6-2 MAAC) Poughkeepsie, New York; Monday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Merrimack Warriors (11-8, 7-1 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (12-5, 6-2 MAAC)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack visits Marist after Kevair Kennedy scored 23 points in Merrimack’s 83-71 victory over the Quinnipiac Bobcats.

The Red Foxes have gone 8-1 at home. Marist scores 72.9 points while outscoring opponents by 10.9 points per game.

The Warriors are 7-1 in conference games. Merrimack is fourth in the MAAC giving up 70.8 points while holding opponents to 44.4% shooting.

Marist is shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 44.4% Merrimack allows to opponents. Merrimack averages 5.3 more points per game (67.3) than Marist gives up (62.0).

The Red Foxes and Warriors face off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Lewis is averaging 12.8 points for the Red Foxes. Justin Menard is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kennedy is scoring 16.5 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Warriors. Ernest Shelton is averaging 15 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Foxes: 7-3, averaging 73.7 points, 34.4 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Warriors: 8-2, averaging 69.7 points, 24.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

