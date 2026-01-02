Merrimack hosts Saint Peter’s after Garcia’s 21-point showing

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (3-10, 2-2 MAAC) at Merrimack Warriors (5-7, 2-1 MAAC) North Andover, Massachusetts; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (3-10, 2-2 MAAC) at Merrimack Warriors (5-7, 2-1 MAAC)

North Andover, Massachusetts; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack hosts Saint Peter’s after Paloma Garcia scored 21 points in Merrimack’s 72-54 win over the Rider Broncs.

The Warriors have gone 3-2 in home games. Merrimack is 3-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Peacocks are 2-2 against conference opponents. Saint Peter’s ranks sixth in the MAAC giving up 64.5 points while holding opponents to 40.9% shooting.

Merrimack’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Saint Peter’s allows. Saint Peter’s averages 4.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Merrimack allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mia Fiore is scoring 13.8 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Warriors. Lydia Melaschenko is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

De’Naya Rippey is averaging 13 points, 9.2 rebounds and two steals for the Peacocks. Jayshlynn Vega is averaging 6.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 4-6, averaging 67.4 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Peacocks: 3-7, averaging 48.4 points, 31.5 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 31.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.