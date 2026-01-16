Merrimack faces Quinnipiac, aims for 6th straight home win

Quinnipiac Bobcats (12-6, 5-2 MAAC) at Merrimack Warriors (10-8, 6-1 MAAC) North Andover, Massachusetts; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Quinnipiac Bobcats (12-6, 5-2 MAAC) at Merrimack Warriors (10-8, 6-1 MAAC)

North Andover, Massachusetts; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack will try to keep its five-game home win streak intact when the Warriors face Quinnipiac.

The Warriors are 5-0 on their home court. Merrimack allows 70.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.4 points per game.

The Bobcats are 5-2 in conference games. Quinnipiac is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Merrimack’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Quinnipiac allows. Quinnipiac averages 6.3 more points per game (77.1) than Merrimack allows (70.8).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ernest Shelton is shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Warriors, while averaging 15.7 points. Kevair Kennedy is shooting 47.9% and averaging 18.2 points over the past 10 games.

Amarri Monroe is shooting 40.0% and averaging 14.6 points for the Bobcats. Asim Jones is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 8-2, averaging 68.0 points, 23.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Bobcats: 7-3, averaging 75.0 points, 35.0 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.