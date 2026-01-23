Live Radio
Mercyhurst wins 61-57 against New Haven

The Associated Press

January 23, 2026, 8:58 PM

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Qadir Martin’s 16 points helped Mercyhurst defeat New Haven 61-57 on Friday.

Martin also contributed three blocks for the Lakers (9-11, 4-3 Northeast Conference). Bernie Blunt scored 15 points, going 5 of 11 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and 3 for 3 from the line. Jake Lemelman had 14 points and shot 5 for 12, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc.

The Chargers (9-11, 4-3) were led by Najimi George, who posted 17 points. Andre Pasha added 15 points for New Haven. Jabri Fitzpatrick also had 12 points and five assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

