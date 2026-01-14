Mercyhurst visits Noin and Cent. Conn. St.

Mercyhurst Lakers (2-13, 2-2 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (0-15, 0-4 NEC) New Britain, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Mercyhurst Lakers (2-13, 2-2 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (0-15, 0-4 NEC)

New Britain, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. hosts Mercyhurst after Lucia Noin scored 24 points in Cent. Conn. St.’s 65-61 loss to the Le Moyne Dolphins.

The Blue Devils are 0-6 on their home court. Cent. Conn. St. is sixth in the NEC in team defense, giving up 73.1 points while holding opponents to 44.4% shooting.

The Lakers are 2-2 in conference games. Mercyhurst has a 1-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Cent. Conn. St. scores 50.8 points per game, 30.8 fewer points than the 81.6 Mercyhurst gives up. Mercyhurst’s 35.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.0 percentage points lower than Cent. Conn. St. has given up to its opponents (44.4%).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noin is averaging 11.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Blue Devils. Jessica Farrell is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

Cici Hernandez is scoring 10.9 points per game with 1.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Lakers. Sofia Wilson is averaging 12.9 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 37.2% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 0-10, averaging 50.8 points, 28.3 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 34.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Lakers: 2-8, averaging 62.3 points, 22.6 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 0.8 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

