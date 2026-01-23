Mercyhurst visits McGee and Chicago State

Mercyhurst Lakers (5-13, 5-2 NEC) at Chicago State Cougars (4-16, 3-4 NEC) Chicago; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Chicago…

Mercyhurst Lakers (5-13, 5-2 NEC) at Chicago State Cougars (4-16, 3-4 NEC)

Chicago; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State hosts Mercyhurst after Keona McGee scored 20 points in Chicago State’s 73-64 win against the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

The Cougars have gone 3-2 in home games. Chicago State has a 0-12 record against opponents over .500.

The Lakers are 5-2 against NEC opponents. Mercyhurst has a 0-9 record against teams over .500.

Chicago State is shooting 38.3% from the field this season, 13.0 percentage points lower than the 51.3% Mercyhurst allows to opponents. Mercyhurst averages 59.8 points per game, 15.5 fewer points than the 75.3 Chicago State allows.

The Cougars and Lakers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McGee is shooting 42.0% and averaging 8.7 points for the Cougars. Natalia Williams is averaging 7.4 points over the last 10 games.

Cici Hernandez is averaging 12.5 points for the Lakers. Sofia Wilson is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 3-7, averaging 57.6 points, 26.3 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Lakers: 5-5, averaging 64.3 points, 23.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 0.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

