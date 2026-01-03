Mercyhurst takes on Le Moyne, seeks to halt 12-game skid

Mercyhurst Lakers (0-12, 0-1 NEC) at Le Moyne Dolphins (3-11, 1-0 NEC) Syracuse, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Mercyhurst Lakers (0-12, 0-1 NEC) at Le Moyne Dolphins (3-11, 1-0 NEC)

Syracuse, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercyhurst looks to stop its 12-game skid with a win against Le Moyne.

The Dolphins are 2-2 in home games. Le Moyne ranks seventh in the NEC with 19.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Ashley Buragas averaging 3.5.

The Lakers are 0-1 in NEC play. Mercyhurst has a 0-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Le Moyne is shooting 36.4% from the field this season, 17.1 percentage points lower than the 53.5% Mercyhurst allows to opponents. Mercyhurst averages 52.3 points per game, 26.1 fewer points than the 78.4 Le Moyne allows to opponents.

The Dolphins and Lakers square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sierra Linnin averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Dolphins, scoring 8.4 points while shooting 31.9% from beyond the arc. Eli Clark is averaging 9.9 points over the past 10 games.

Cici Hernandez averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lakers, scoring 9.3 points while shooting 31.5% from beyond the arc. Sofia Wilson is shooting 32.4% and averaging 9.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 2-8, averaging 51.3 points, 25.9 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 35.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Lakers: 0-10, averaging 54.5 points, 21.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 33.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

