Mercyhurst plays LIU, aims to break home losing streak

Long Island Sharks (6-6, 2-0 NEC) at Mercyhurst Lakers (1-12, 1-1 NEC) Erie, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Long Island Sharks (6-6, 2-0 NEC) at Mercyhurst Lakers (1-12, 1-1 NEC)

Erie, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercyhurst hosts LIU looking to break its five-game home slide.

The Lakers are 0-5 on their home court. Mercyhurst is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Sharks are 2-0 in conference matchups. LIU leads the NEC scoring 66.8 points per game while shooting 38.4%.

Mercyhurst averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 3.1 more made shots than the 5.2 per game LIU gives up. LIU averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Mercyhurst allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cici Hernandez is averaging 9.8 points for the Lakers. Sofia Wilson is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

Solangelei Akridge is shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Sharks, while averaging 9.6 points. Kadidia Toure is averaging 18.4 points, 10.6 rebounds and 2.1 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 1-9, averaging 58.5 points, 22.2 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 35.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points per game.

Sharks: 5-5, averaging 65.5 points, 35.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.