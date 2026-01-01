Mercyhurst plays Fairleigh Dickinson on 4-game home skid

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (9-4) at Mercyhurst Lakers (0-11) Erie, Pennsylvania; Friday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Mercyhurst looks to stop…

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (9-4) at Mercyhurst Lakers (0-11)

Erie, Pennsylvania; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercyhurst looks to stop its four-game home slide with a victory against Fairleigh Dickinson.

The Lakers are 0-4 in home games. Mercyhurst averages 18.4 turnovers per game and is 0-5 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Knights are 3-3 on the road. Fairleigh Dickinson is the NEC leader with 35.8 rebounds per game led by Rebecca Osei-Owusu averaging 7.2.

Mercyhurst scores 52.9 points per game, 2.0 fewer points than the 54.9 Fairleigh Dickinson allows. Fairleigh Dickinson’s 40.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 13.9 percentage points lower than Mercyhurst has allowed to its opponents (54.4%).

The Lakers and Knights meet Friday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jenna Van Schaik is averaging 10 points and 1.5 steals for the Lakers. Cici Hernandez is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games.

Kailee McDonald is shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, while averaging 11.5 points and 1.5 steals. Ava Renninger is shooting 43.2% and averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 0-10, averaging 54.3 points, 22.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 32.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points per game.

Knights: 8-2, averaging 66.7 points, 37.4 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 48.9 points.

