Mercyhurst plays Fairleigh Dickinson after Martin’s 20-point performance

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (3-10) at Mercyhurst Lakers (5-8)

Erie, Pennsylvania; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lakers -6.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mercyhurst takes on Fairleigh Dickinson after Qadir Martin scored 20 points in Mercyhurst’s 82-61 win over the Binghamton Bearcats.

The Lakers are 4-0 in home games. Mercyhurst has a 2-6 record against opponents over .500.

The Knights have gone 0-8 away from home. Fairleigh Dickinson has a 3-6 record against teams over .500.

Mercyhurst’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game is 3.5 fewer made shots on average than the 9.4 per game Fairleigh Dickinson allows. Fairleigh Dickinson averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Mercyhurst gives up.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bernie Blunt is averaging 16.2 points for the Lakers. Jake Lemelman is averaging 13.5 points and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Eric Parnell is averaging 11.4 points for the Knights. Joey Niesman is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 3-7, averaging 65.2 points, 27.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Knights: 3-7, averaging 70.3 points, 36.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.