Mercyhurst knocks off New Haven 70-51

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Mykolas Ivanauskas’ 14 points and nine rebounds helped Mercyhurst defeat New Haven 70-51 on Thursday night.

Qadir Martin scored 12 points, going 5 of 7 and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Lakers (11-11, 6-3 Northeast Conference). Bernie Blunt had 10 points and shot 2 of 13 from the field, including 1 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the foul line.

The Chargers (9-12, 4-4) were led by Andre Pasha, who posted 15 points and six rebounds. Najimi George added 11 points for New Haven. Kheni Briggs finished with 11 points.

