Mercyhurst hosts Stonehill following Blunt’s 23-point game

Stonehill Skyhawks (5-12, 2-2 NEC) at Mercyhurst Lakers (7-10, 2-2 NEC) Erie, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Mercyhurst…

Stonehill Skyhawks (5-12, 2-2 NEC) at Mercyhurst Lakers (7-10, 2-2 NEC)

Erie, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercyhurst hosts Stonehill after Bernie Blunt scored 23 points in Mercyhurst’s 70-69 win against the Wagner Seahawks.

The Lakers are 5-1 in home games. Mercyhurst ranks eighth in the NEC with 21.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Qadir Martin averaging 4.2.

The Skyhawks are 2-2 against NEC opponents. Stonehill gives up 72.1 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.7 points per game.

Mercyhurst’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Stonehill gives up. Stonehill averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Mercyhurst gives up.

The Lakers and Skyhawks match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Martin is averaging 8.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.5 blocks for the Lakers. Blunt is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

Ridvan Tutic is averaging 8.3 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Skyhawks. Hermann Koffi is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 4-6, averaging 64.9 points, 28.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Skyhawks: 3-7, averaging 67.6 points, 35.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

