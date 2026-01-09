Mercyhurst faces Wagner, aims to break road slide

Mercyhurst Lakers (6-10, 1-2 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (6-8, 1-2 NEC) Staten Island, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Mercyhurst Lakers (6-10, 1-2 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (6-8, 1-2 NEC)

Staten Island, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercyhurst visits Wagner looking to break its eight-game road slide.

The Seahawks are 4-2 in home games. Wagner averages 13.5 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Lakers are 1-2 in NEC play. Mercyhurst ranks eighth in the NEC with 12.5 assists per game led by Deshaun Jackson Jr. averaging 2.6.

Wagner is shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 43.4% Mercyhurst allows to opponents. Mercyhurst averages 66.5 points per game, 8.4 fewer points than the 74.9 Wagner allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Jones is averaging 13.8 points and 1.8 steals for the Seahawks. Jaden Baker is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

Qadir Martin is averaging 8.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Lakers. Bernie Blunt is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 6-4, averaging 78.8 points, 38.4 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Lakers: 3-7, averaging 63.9 points, 28.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

