Mercyhurst earns 70-69 win over Wagner

NEW YORK (AP) — Bernie Blunt scored 23 points as Mercyhurst beat Wagner 70-69 on Saturday. Blunt shot 6 of…

NEW YORK (AP) — Bernie Blunt scored 23 points as Mercyhurst beat Wagner 70-69 on Saturday.

Blunt shot 6 of 12 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 10 for 10 from the line for the Lakers (7-10, 2-2 Northeast Conference). Qadir Martin added 11 points while shooting 5 of 8 from the field and 1 for 3 from the line while he also had six blocks. Deshaun Jackson Jr. had nine points and shot 3 of 5 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Nick Jones finished with 20 points for the Seahawks (6-9, 1-3). Eduardo Placer added 11 points for Wagner. Michael Cooper also had nine points and six rebounds.

Mercyhurst led by four before Wagner’s Jones made a 3-pointer at the end.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.