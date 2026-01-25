Mercyhurst earns 61-59 victory over Chicago State

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Bernie Blunt’s 19 points helped Mercyhurst defeat Chicago State 61-59 on Sunday and extend the Cougars’…

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Bernie Blunt’s 19 points helped Mercyhurst defeat Chicago State 61-59 on Sunday and extend the Cougars’ losing streak to 10 games.

Blunt shot 6 for 13 (4 for 11 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Lakers (10-11, 5-3 Northeast Conference). Christian Gamble scored 12 points while shooting 5 for 9, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc and added five rebounds. Jake Lemelman shot 5 for 10, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Doyel Cockrill III finished with 13 points for the Cougars (2-19, 0-8). Braelon Bush added 13 points and two steals for Chicago State. Marcus Tankersley finished with 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

