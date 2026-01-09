Mercer visits UNC Greensboro after Levine’s 21-point outing

Mercer Bears (11-5, 1-0 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (11-5, 1-0 SoCon) Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Mercer Bears (11-5, 1-0 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (11-5, 1-0 SoCon)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro faces Mercer after Jeni Levine scored 21 points in UNC Greensboro’s 73-64 win against the Samford Bulldogs.

The Spartans have gone 8-0 at home. UNC Greensboro is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Bears have gone 1-0 against SoCon opponents. Mercer is fourth in the SoCon scoring 66.8 points per game and is shooting 39.0%.

UNC Greensboro is shooting 40.4% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 38.6% Mercer allows to opponents. Mercer averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than UNC Greensboro gives up.

The Spartans and Bears face off Saturday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Levine is scoring 16.2 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Spartans. Makiah Asidanya is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games.

Abby Holtman is shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 11.3 points. Nahawa Diarra Berthe is shooting 35.3% and averaging 11.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 9-1, averaging 81.2 points, 41.7 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 12.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 43.3 points per game.

Bears: 8-2, averaging 69.8 points, 35.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 10.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.9 points.

