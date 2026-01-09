Mercer hosts Wofford after Holmes’ 27-point performance

Wofford Terriers (11-5, 3-0 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (9-7, 1-2 SoCon) Macon, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wofford…

Wofford Terriers (11-5, 3-0 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (9-7, 1-2 SoCon)

Macon, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford takes on Mercer after Kahmare Holmes scored 27 points in Wofford’s 97-85 win against the UNC Greensboro Spartans.

The Bears have gone 7-0 in home games. Mercer has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Terriers are 3-0 in conference games. Wofford has a 2-5 record against opponents over .500.

Mercer averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 7.6 per game Wofford gives up. Wofford averages 5.1 more points per game (78.2) than Mercer allows to opponents (73.1).

The Bears and Terriers square off Saturday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Baraka Okojie is averaging 17.5 points and 5.3 assists for the Bears. Armani Mighty is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

Holmes is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Terriers. Nils Machowski is averaging 17.7 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 83.9 points, 36.4 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Terriers: 7-3, averaging 79.6 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

